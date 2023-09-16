MJ Gleeson plc (GLE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on November 24th

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £236.86 million, a P/E ratio of 845.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.68. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 499 ($6.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 409.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Thomson acquired 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,857.50 ($62,392.07). 22.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

