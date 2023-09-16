Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 926 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 29,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

