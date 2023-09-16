Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Moody’s stock opened at $341.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.74. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,543. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

