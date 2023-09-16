Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $88.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.