Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $321.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $321.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

