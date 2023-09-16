Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $4,672,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $330.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.98.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

