NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.13 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $36.15 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00035661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.13418838 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $41,105,390.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

