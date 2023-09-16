Needham & Company LLC Trims Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price to $53.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 600,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.