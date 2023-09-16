NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells $69,314.18 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

