New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Gap Down to $12.86

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $12.55. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 33,761 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Cynosure Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

