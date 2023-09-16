New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 378,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 916,098 shares.The stock last traded at $85.40 and had previously closed at $85.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,602. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,991,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,715,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,260,000 after buying an additional 441,781 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

