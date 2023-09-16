Nucor Co. (NUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE:NUE opened at $155.42 on Friday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 101.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

