NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $439.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.96 and a 200 day moving average of $363.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

