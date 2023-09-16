NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $8.84. NWTN shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 235 shares traded.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

Get NWTN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NWTN by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.