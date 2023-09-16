Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $20.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 40,156 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. Hovde Group lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.