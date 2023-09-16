Old North State Trust LLC Sells 118 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $156.20. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

