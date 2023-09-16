Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 225,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $1,772,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

