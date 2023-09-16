Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $920,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,026,098 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

