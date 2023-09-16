Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $511.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.57 and a 200-day moving average of $479.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.76.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,632,333. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.