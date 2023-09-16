Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49.9% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

