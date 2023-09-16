Palace Capital Plc (PCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on October 13th

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Palace Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

PCA stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -308.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.44. Palace Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.32).

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

