Palace Capital Plc (PCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on October 13th

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Palace Capital Stock Up 1.2 %
PCA stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -308.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.44. Palace Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.32).
Palace Capital Company Profile
