Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $240.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.