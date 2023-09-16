Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

