Park National Corp OH Has $134.31 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.8% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $134,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

