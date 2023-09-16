Park National Corp OH Has $578,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

