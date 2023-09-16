Park National Corp OH Purchases 24,771 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

