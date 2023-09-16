Pental Limited (PTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Pental Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.
About Pental
