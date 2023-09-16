Pental Limited (PTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It operates through Owned Brands, Contracted Brands, and Hampers with Bite segments. The Owned Brands segment engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and management of brands; and promotion of brands through advertising, social media, outdoor media, and in stores.

