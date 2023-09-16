Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vs. Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Head to Head Comparison

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pfizer and Daiichi Sankyo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 0 11 5 0 2.31 Daiichi Sankyo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Pfizer presently has a consensus target price of $46.35, indicating a potential upside of 36.21%. Given Pfizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Daiichi Sankyo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 27.55% 28.36% 13.66% Daiichi Sankyo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Daiichi Sankyo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pfizer and Daiichi Sankyo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $100.33 billion 1.92 $31.37 billion $3.76 9.05 Daiichi Sankyo N/A N/A N/A $114.69 0.24

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Daiichi Sankyo. Daiichi Sankyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Daiichi Sankyo pays an annual dividend of $22.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 81.1%. Pfizer pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Daiichi Sankyo pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pfizer has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Daiichi Sankyo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Pfizer beats Daiichi Sankyo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Myovant Sciences Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Valneva SE; BioNTech SE; and Arvinas, Inc., as well as strategic partnership with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited to launch a local brand of the COVID-19 oral therapeutic treatment Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir in China, and a collaboration with Carrick Therapeutics Limited. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia. It also provides olmesartan medoxomil antihypertensive agents; NILEMDO, an oral treatment to help in lowering cholesterol; and Nustendi, a fixed-dose combination tablet of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe for reducing cholesterol. In addition, the company offers Canalia for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Emgalty for the treatment of migraine attacks; Pralia for the treatment of anti-osteoporosis/inhibitor of the progression of bone erosion associated with rheumatoid arthritis; Ranmark for the treatment of bone complications caused by bone metastasis from tumors; Tarlige for treating pain; Tenelia for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus; Venofer for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; and Vimpat, an anti-epileptic agent. Further, it provides vaccines for influenza, measles/rubella infection, and mumps. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

