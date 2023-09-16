Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 59242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Specifically, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,510 shares of company stock valued at $449,779 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

