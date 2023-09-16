Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.