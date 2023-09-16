PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 95,185 shares.The stock last traded at $55.54 and had previously closed at $55.55.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $7,017,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,261,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

