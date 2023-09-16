Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on December 15th

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. The company has a market capitalization of £39.87 million, a P/E ratio of 712.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 385.55. Portmeirion Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.65 ($6.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

