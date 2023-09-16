POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $100.90

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.90, but opened at $104.73. POSCO shares last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 18,859 shares trading hands.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in POSCO by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after buying an additional 364,373 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in POSCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

