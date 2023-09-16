PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PWSC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $501,205.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,838.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 22,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $501,205.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,838.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 1,057.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.