Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $157.99.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

