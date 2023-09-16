ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 306,086 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 285.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 143,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sirius XM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.99 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

