ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,468 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

