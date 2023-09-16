ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.



