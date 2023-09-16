ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.30.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $470.63 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

