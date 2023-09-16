ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TEL opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

