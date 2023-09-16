ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. State Street Corp grew its stake in SJW Group by 216.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJW Group

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.