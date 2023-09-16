ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of GATX by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in GATX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in GATX by 12.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

GATX stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

