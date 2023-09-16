ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

