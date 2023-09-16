ProShare Advisors LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,792 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 229,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lucid Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 238.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.05. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

