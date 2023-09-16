ProShare Advisors LLC Has $13.52 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

