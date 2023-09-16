ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after buying an additional 1,614,219 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $29.00 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

