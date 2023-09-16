ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,610,000 after acquiring an additional 91,891 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,414,000 after purchasing an additional 291,226 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

