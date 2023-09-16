PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.92 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 404,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 747,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

