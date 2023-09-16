ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $321.08 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $321.08 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00245629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

