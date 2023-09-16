Reviewing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Free Report) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SunHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -9,484.43% -7,017.74% -167.64% SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and SunHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SunHydrogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $244,531.00 12.13 -$19.75 million ($178.00) -0.05 SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.83

SunHydrogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. SunHydrogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SunHydrogen beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About SunHydrogen

(Get Free Report)

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.